    NCAAB Articles

    Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Prediction

    Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State

    Is 23.5 points too many to lay with the Buckeyes in Wednesday nights’ Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State matchup? Tip-off for this non-conference contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    675 Miami Ohio Redhawks (+23.5) at 676 Ohio State Buckeyes (-23.5); o/u 143.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

    Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

    Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Miami Ohio when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Miami Ohio Redhawks Notes

    Darweshi Hunter announced his commitment to Miami (OH) on Tuesday, VerbalCommits.com reports. Hunter will transfer from Northern Illinois. NIU’s 2022-23 season proved how valued a scorer he could when given start opportunities. During then, Hunter averaged 12.8 points across his eight games started.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Notes

    Roddy Gayle amassed 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday’s 84-74 win over Minnesota. Gayle converted 5-of-8 attempts from the field, on route to a 16-point four-rebound finish against the Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has seized a starting spot with the Buckeyes after averaging just 16.3 minutes per game in 2022, and he has shown no signs of letting go. Through eight starts Gayle is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.6 steals on 30.4 minutes per game.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami-Ohio’s last 7 games on the road

    Miami-Ohio is 8-16-1 ATS in its last 25 games on the road

    Ohio State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ohio State’s last 6 games at home

    Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

    Take Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played on a Wednesday and are 9-3 at the betting window in their last 12 games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Redhawks are just 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine games as an underdog of 13 points or greater and are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

    Miami Ohio vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES -23.5

