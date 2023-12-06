Close Menu
    Memphis vs. VCU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Memphis vs. VCU

    The under has been profitable in previous Memphis vs. VCU matchups, but will these two teams cash the under in Wednesday night’s 7:00 p.m. ET contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    683 Memphis Tigers (-2.5) at 684 VCU Rams (+2.5); o/u 141.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

    Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond, VA

    Memphis vs. VCU Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Memphis Tigers Notes

    Jahvon Quinerly contributed seven points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Saturday’s 80-77 loss to Ole Miss.

    Quinerly struggled with his efficiency in Saturday’s loss, causing him to post his second-lowest scoring output of the season. However, the senior guard led the team in assists and made all of his free throws.

    VCU Rams Notes

    Sean Bairstow is expected to miss between six to eight weeks after suffering a non-contact foot injury, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

    This is a massive loss for VCU. Bairstow is a transfer from Utah State who averaged 10.3 points per game last season. The 2022-23 season was Bairstow’s first as a full-time starter, and he is expected to hold that same role once he returns from injury this season.

    The Tigers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road

    Memphis is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

    VCU is 18-5 SU in its last 23 games at home

    VCU is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Memphis vs. VCU CBB Prediction:

    Take the under, which is 19-7 in the Rams’ last 26 games overall. The under is also 6-2 in their last eight home games, is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Wednesday and has cashed in six straight VCU games when the Rams are a home favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Tigers’ last six games following an ATS loss and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a road underdog.

    Memphis vs. VCU College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 141.5

