Memphis vs. UAB College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The UAB Blazers will host Memphis from the Bartow Arena at 5:00 ET on Sunday. UAB is listed as 4.0-point home underdogs, and the total is at 158.5 points what is the smart bet from Birmingham? Keep reading for our Memphis vs. UAB prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

859 Memphis Tigers (-4.0) at 860 UAB Blazers (+4.0); o/u 158.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2023

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Memphis vs. UAB Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing UAB when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Tigers Notes

Memphis dropped their second consecutive game to Tulane last Sunday 81-79. David Jones continued his great season in the loss, scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Tigers will look to snap their losing skid on Sunday.

UAB Blazers Notes

UAB dropped to Charlotte 76-70 this past Tuesday to fall to 12-7 on the season. Alejandro Vasquez scored 13 points on 6/7 from the floor in the defeat. UAB looks for a big home victory as they host #19 Memphis.

Memphis vs. UAB CBB Betting Trends

Memphis is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

UAB is 4-4-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 9 games for UAB.

Memphis vs. UAB CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Take Memphis in this one. The Tigers have too much talent offensively for UAB, this is a bad matchup for the Blazers. UAB does not shoot the three ball well, and if they fall behind early I think this one could get ugly. Memphis bounces back in a big way on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis vs. UAB College Hoops Prediction: Memphis -4