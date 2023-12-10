Close Menu
    Memphis vs. Texas A&M College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Memphis vs. Texas A&M

    The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Memphis Tigers from the Reed Arena at 4:00 ET on Sunday. The Aggies are listed as 8.0-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 149 points, what is the smart play from College Station? Keep reading for our Memphis vs. Texas A&M prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    851 Memphis Tigers (+8.0) at 852 Texas A&M Aggies (-8.0); o/u 149

    4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 10, 2023

    Reed Arena, College Station, TX

    Memphis vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Memphis Tigers Notes

    Memphis improved to 6-2 after defeating VCU 85-80 in overtime on December 6th. David Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the victory. Unfortunately for Jones, he suffered an ankle injury in the win, however he is listed as probable for the Tigers.

    Texas A&M Aggies Notes

    Texas A&M moved to 7-2 on Wednesday night, beating DePaul by a score of 89-64. Jace Carter scored 14 points for the Aggies in the win a team high. A&M will look to keep the momentum going as they host the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. The Aggies are hopeful Tyrese Radford can suit up on Sunday after missing the last three games.

    Memphis is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Texas A&M is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Aggies.

    Memphis vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

    Both teams are coming off wins as they matchup in College Station.

    Give me the points with Memphis. The Tigers have good guard play who can protect the ball and make shots versus a tough Aggies defense. If Radford is unable to suit up for the Aggies once again that is massive for Memphis, however I still like the Tigers to make enough shots to hang around in this one. Memphis is the play.

    Memphis vs. Texas A&M College Hoops Prediction: Memphis +8

