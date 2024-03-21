McNeese State vs. Gonzaga NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

Is the point spread in Thursday night’s McNeese State vs. Gonzaga NCAA Tournament matchup sitting too low? Or will the Bulldogs cover as a 6.5-point favorite tonight against the 12-seeded Cowboys?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

749 McNeese State Cowboys (+6.5) vs. 750 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-6.5); o/u 149.5

7:25 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: TBS

McNeese State vs. Gonzaga: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing McNeese State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cowboys One of Just Four Teams in Division I with 30+ Wins

McNeese is one of just four teams in Division I basketball with 30 or more wins and has caught the attention of Gonzaga head coach Mark Few who is making his 25th straight appearance in the dance.

“Will (Wade) has done an incredible job in building this program up and to get 30 wins and then when you start watching them play, you can see why,” commented Few. “Very, very opportunistic defense. They can turn you over and they like to run like we run and they can really convert turnovers into baskets.

“Their defense is extremely disruptive. It’s not what you see every day.

Ike Boosts Zags once Again

Graham Ike contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday’s 70-57 win over Saint Mary’s. Ike’s game has catapulted to a new level of late, as he 20 or more points in seven consecutive contests, with Saturday being his second double-double over that stretch. His emergence is a massive reason Gonzaga heads into the WCC tournament having won 13 of 14, with Saturday’s win over Saint Mary’s representing the Gaels’ first conference defeat.

McNeese State vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Bulldogs last 6 games following a straight up loss

Under is 6-2 in Bulldogs last 8 neutral site games

Over is 14-6-1 in Cowboys last 21 games following a straight up win

Under is 19-8-2 in Cowboys last 29 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

McNeese State vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

Take McNeese State. The Cowboys are 5-1 against the spread in their last six neutral site games, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games following an ATS loss and are 5-1-1 at the betting window in their last seven games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game. On the other side, the Bulldogs are 7-17-1 against the number in their last 25 neutral site games, are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine NCAA Tournament games and are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite of 0.5-6.5 points.

McNeese State vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: MCNEESE STATE +6.5