McNeese State vs. Clemson Prediction: Tigers safe bet to cover spread?

The Clemson Tigers (27-6) will face the McNeese Cowboys (27-6) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 3:15 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. What’s the best bet in today’s McNeese State vs. Clemson?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

McNeese Cowboys (+7.5) vs. Clemson Tigers (-7.5); o/u 134

3:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

TV: truTV

McNeese vs. Clemson Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Cowboys

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing McNeese State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers boast a strong record, having won nine consecutive games before falling to Louisville in the ACC semifinals. They are led by senior guard Chase Hunter, who contributes significantly to the team’s scoring efforts.

McNeese Cowboys

McNeese, the No. 12 seed, secured their spot in the tournament with a stellar 27-6 record. The Cowboys have been on an impressive 11-game winning streak, though they have covered the spread in only four of those games. Under the guidance of head coach Will Wade, a Clemson alumnus, McNeese has demonstrated resilience and determination.

Matchup Overview

Clemson enters the game as the favorite, with a point spread of -7.5. The over/under for the game is set at 134.5 points.

Key Factors

Coaching Connections: McNeese’s head coach, Will Wade, and assistant coach Vernon Hamilton both have ties to Clemson, which could add a personal dimension to the matchup.

Clemson’s Tournament Experience: The Tigers’ recent tournament runs provide them with valuable experience in high-pressure games.​

McNeese’s Momentum: The Cowboys’ impressive winning streak and resilience could make them formidable opponents.

This matchup presents an intriguing dynamic, with Clemson’s strong season and tournament experience contrasting with McNeese’s momentum and coaching connections. Fans can anticipate a competitive and emotionally charged game as both teams vie for advancement in the tournament.

McNeese vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

I’m backing Clemson at Bovada.lv. The Tigers have won nine out of their last 10 games entering play today, with their lone loss coming to Louisville in the ACC tournament. Otherwise, they’ve been excellent. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are just 4-6 against the number in their last 10 games overall.

McNeese vs. Clemson Hoops Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -7.5