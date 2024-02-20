Maryland vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Big Ten rivals square off at Kohl Center on Tuesday night when the Badgers host the Terps at 9:00 p.m. ET. Will the Badgers cover as a 7.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet in tonight’s Maryland vs. Wisconsin matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

635 Maryland Terps (+7.5) at 636 Wisconsin Badgers (-7.5); o/u 130.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Peacock

Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Maryland when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Reese Posts Fourth Consecutive Double-Double

Julian Reese posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 85-80 loss to Illinois. Reese notched his fourth-straight double-double and fourteenth on the season, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds during Saturday’s loss against the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot-9 junior has started in all 26 games this season, averaging 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and two blocks on 32.2 minutes per game. Reese is one of just five power-five conference players to average double-digit rebounds this season, and he will look to keep up his paint dominance against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Hepburn has Productive Outing Against Iowa

Chucky Hepburn logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Saturday’s 88-86 OT loss to Iowa. Hepburn did it all for the Badgers during Saturday’s loss to the Hawkeyes, closing with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the contest. The 6-foot-2 junior continues to flourish as a two-way player, averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals on 33 minutes per game. Hepburn will look to help the Badgers, who have now lost five of their last six games, get back on track against the Terrapins on Tuesday.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Badgers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Terrapins are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 road games

Badgers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite

Terrapins are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Maryland vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Badgers’ last 11 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when they’re favored. The over is also 5-2 in Wisconsin’s last seven games following an ATS loss, is 5-2 in its last seven games following a straight up loss and is 6-2-1 in the Terps’ last nine games as a road underdog of between 7.0-12.5 points.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: OVER 130.5