Maryland vs. Villanova College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Villanova Wildcats will host the Maryland Terrapins from The William B. Finneran Pavilion at 8:30 ET on Friday night. The Wildcats are listed as 6.0-point home favorites and the total is at 132.5 points what is the best bet from Philly? Keep reading for our Maryland vs. Villanova prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

821 Maryland Terrapins (+6.0) at 822 Villanova Wildcats (-6.0); o/u 132.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

The William B. Finneran Pavilion, Bryn Mawr, PA

Maryland vs. Villanova Public Betting Information

Maryland Terrapins Notes

Maryland dropped to 1-2 on the season after Sunday’s 66-63 loss against the UAB Blazers. Jahmir Young did all he could in the loss, leading the Terrapins in scoring and assists. Young finished the game with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss. Maryland will look to get their season back on track as they face #21 Villanova on the road.

Villanova Wildcats Notes

Villanova lost a disappointing contest to the Penn Quakers on Monday night. The Wildcats were a double-digit favorite entering their matchup with Penn, but the Quakers were ultimately able to pull the upset win against the Wildcats. Justin Moore had a nice game scoring 25 points for the Wildcats.

Maryland vs. Villanova CBB Betting Trends

Maryland is 0-3 ATS in their first 3 games.

Villanova is 2-3 SU in it’s last 5 games.

Maryland vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

Both teams are looking to bounce back after disappointing losses last game out.

Give me the under here, both teams like to play at a slow pace. Maryland and Villanova average right around 68 team possessions per game which puts them in the bottom 50 of NCAAB teams. Furthermore, for Maryland they haven’t been able to score when they do have the ball, they rank 323rd in ppg with 64, but they have been good defensively allowing opponents to only 61 ppg. Points should be at premium in this one. Under is the play.

Maryland vs. Villanova College Hoops Prediction: Under 132.5