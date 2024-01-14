Maryland vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Maryland Terrapins from the State Farm Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Illini are listed as 8.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 139.5 points what is the best play from Champaign? Keep reading for our Maryland vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

823 Maryland Terrapins (+8.5) at 824 Illinois Fighting Illini (-8.5); o/u 139.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Maryland vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Maryland Terrapins Notes

Maryland improved to 10-6 after rallying to beat Michigan 64-57. Donta Scott scored 22 points in the victory. The Terrapins will now travel to Champaign for a tough road contest against the Fighting Illini.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois improved to 12-3 after defeating Michigan State 71-68 on January 11th. Coleman Hawkins scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the victory. Terrance Shannon remains out on Sunday against the Terrapins.

Maryland vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Maryland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Illinois is 7-1-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Illini.

Maryland vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Both teams look for consecutive victories as they matchup in Champaign on Sunday.

Take the Illini. Maryland has really struggled on the road this season. The Terrapins are 1-3 in true road games and have not been able very efficiently. Illinois can score the basketball, averaging nearly 83 ppg, Maryland won’t be able to keep up with the pace. Lay the number with the Illini.

Maryland vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Illinois -8.5