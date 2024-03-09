Marquette vs. Xavier CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 8 Marquette heads to Cincinnati to face unranked Xavier on Saturday evening at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Golden Eagles cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Xavier prediction.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-12-1 ATS this season.

The Xavier Musketeers are 15-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-15 ATS this season.

Marquette vs. Xavier Matchup & Betting Odds

673 Marquette Golden Eagles (-2.5) at 674 Xavier Musketeers (+2.5); o/u 157.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Xavier Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles star point guard Tyler Kolek will sit out Saturday’s road tilt with the Musketeers due to an oblique injury. He will be re-evaluated next week and could be ready to play once the NCAA Tournament rolls around. Kolek is second on Marquette in scoring with 15.0 points per game and leads the nation in assists with 7.6 dimes per game. Kam Jones will likely take on a bigger offensive role with Kolek out of the lineup.

Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro played well in his team’s 74-67 home loss to UConn on Wednesday night. In that contest, the 6’11” Chandler, Arizona native supplied 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. He shot 7 of 17 from the field and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Xavier Musketeers Game Notes

Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain had an appendectomy, so he’ll miss an extended period of time, including Saturday’s game against the Golden Eagles. Swain is averaging 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 19.0 minutes per contest this season.

Xavier forward Sasa Ciani has missed the last two games with a leg injury. He’s officially listed as questionable to play against Marquette this weekend. Ciani is averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 28 games of action for the Musketeers this year.

Marquette vs. Xavier CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Xavier.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Xavier is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Xavier is 1-2 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Marquette vs. Xavier CBB Prediction:

Marquette has played the last two games without the services of point guard Tyler Kolek. The Golden Eagles are 0-2 straight up and 0-2 ATS in those games, but their opponents (#12 Creighton on the road, #2 UConn at home) were likely what led to those results. Xavier isn’t in the same league as Creighton and UConn, even if the game is in Cincinnati.

The Musketeers are struggling big time against the number in recent weeks. Xavier is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games. The only ATS win in that span came over an atrocious Depaul team that is 3-27 straight up this year and 0-19 in Big East play. In short, Xavier isn’t going anywhere, while Marquette is on their way to the NCAA Tournament. I think we see that fact borne out on the court at the Cintas Center on Saturday evening. I’m laying the points on the road with Marquette.

Marquette vs. Xavier CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -2.5