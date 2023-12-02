Close Menu
    Marquette vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Marquette vs. Wisconsin

    The Wisconsin Badgers will host the #3 Marquette Golden Eagles at the Kohl Center at 12:30 ET on Saturday. Wisconsin is listed as 3.0-point home underdogs, and the total is at 139.5 points, where is the value from Madison? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Wisconsin prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    607 Marquette Golden Eagles (-3.0) at 608 Wisconsin Badgers (+3.0); o/u 139.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Kohl Center, Madison, WI

    Marquette vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

    Marquette improved to 6-1 after their 93-56 versus Southern University. Tyler Kolek scored 16 points on 6/8 from the field in 20 minutes of action. Kolek is now averaging 13.9 ppg on an impressive 54% from the floor. Marquette will face a tough Wisconsin team who has won four straight.

    Wisconsin Badgers Notes

    Wisconsin picked up a 71-49 victory versus Western Illinois on Monday night. Steven Crowl logged a double-double in the win with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Badgers are now 5-2 after starting the season 1-2.

    Marquette is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Wisconsin is 3-4 ATS in their first 7 games.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for Marquette.

    Marquette vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

    Both teams are coming off comfortable victories earlier in the week.

    Give me the under here. Marquette and Wisconsin are both solid defensively, the Badgers are allowing 64 ppg, while Marquette allows 66. The Badgers have really turned up the defense pressure during this current four-game win streak allowing just under 55 ppg. Furthermore, neither team loves to push the pace, Wisconsin especially ranking near the bottom of the NCAA in tempo. This should be a hard-fought game with a contested shot on each possession, take the Under from Madison.

    Marquette vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: Under 139.5

