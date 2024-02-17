Marquette vs. UConn NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will host the Marquette Golden Eagles from the XL Center at 3:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies are listed as 7.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 148 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

667 Marquette Golden Eagles (+7.0) at 668 UConn Huskies (-7.0); o/u 147

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

XL Center, Hartford, CT

Marquette vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette improved to 19-5 after defeating Butler 78-72 on February 13th. Tyler Kolek continued his excellent season, scoring 27 points on 10/21 from the floor. The Golden Eagles will look to take down the #1 Huskies on Saturday.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn moved to 23-2 after beating DePaul 101-65 this past Wednesday. All five Husky starters reached double-figures in points. Alex Karaban led all scorers in the game with 21 points. UConn takes a 13-game win streak into their top-5 showdown with Marquette.

Marquette vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

UConn is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

Marquette vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Maquette looks to win their ninth consecutive game, while UConn seeks it’s 14 straight victory.

Take the Over. This should be a fun one a top-5 matchup where both teams are healthy. Tyler Kolek is playing incredible for Marquette, while UConn is rolling. Marquette should be able to hang around in this game with the long ball and the ability of Kolek to score and create looks for his teammates. UConn offensively is incredibly efficient, especially at home and I don’t see the Golden Eagles having much answer for them on the defensive end. I expect both teams to shoot a high percentage from the field and this game to go over the total.

Marquette vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: Over 147