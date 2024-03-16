Marquette vs. UConn Big East Tourney Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette Golden Eagles will face the UConn Huskies in the finals of Big East tournament from Madison Square Garden at 6:30 ET on Saturday evening. The Huskies are listed as 9.0-point favorites, and the total is at 142 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 Marquette Golden Eagles (+9.0) at 626 UConn Huskies (-9.0); o/u 142

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Marquette vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette defeated Baylor 79-68 in the semi-finals of the Big East tournament on Friday. Kam Jones scored 23 points on 9/17 from the floor. Marquette will look to defeat UConn for the first time in their third meeting of the season.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn beat St.John’s 95-90 in the first semi-final game yesterday. Tristen Newton was excellent, scoring 25 points while also adding 9 assists. The Huskies look to defeat Marquette in the finals on Saturday.

Marquette vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

UConn is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 games for the Huskies

Marquette vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take the Huskies. UConn has dominated Marquette twice this year and I expect that trend to continue. The Huskies have been rolling offensively and against a shorthanded Marquette team this feels like it could ugly if UConn. Lay the number with the Huskies.

Marquette vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: UConn -9