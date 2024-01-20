Close Menu
    Marquette vs. St. John’s College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Marquette vs. St. John's

    With the spread sitting at 1.5 and the total at 156.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Marquette vs. St. John’s matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    609 Marquette Golden Eagles (-1.5) at 610 St. John’s Red Storm (+1.5); o/u 156.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Marquette vs. St. John’s: Bettors Baking Road Favorite

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Minnesota when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kolek Ignites Huge Victory

    Tyler Kolek ended Monday’s 87-74 victory over Villanova with 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 38 minutes. Kolek entered Monday’s game having compiled seven points, 14 assists and six turnovers on 2-for-19 shooting in back-to-back losses for Marquette. His emergent performance in a quality win over Villanova is an excellent sign for Marquette, although the senior remains in a 2-for-17 funk from beyond the arc.

    Soriano Abnormally Quiet in Lopsided Loss

    Joel Soriano closed with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday’s 80-65 loss to Seton Hall. Soriano may have been the victim of a flu that has been sweeping through St. John’s locker room, although he carried no illness designation pregame and has yet to be publicly ill.

    Soriano entered Tuesday’s contest averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 58.5 percent in 31.0 minutes per game over his last six contests. A critical matchup comes Saturday against Marquette, where Soriano’s size should be an advantage for the Red Storm despite a serious matchup foe in Osasere Ighodaro coming to town.

    Red Storm are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games

    Golden Eagles are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win

    Red Storm are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    Golden Eagles are 14-6-1 ATS in their last 21 games as a road underdog

    Marquette vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 11-4 in the Red Storm’s last 15 games as a home underdog, is 7-3 in their last 10 games following a straight up loss and is 9-2 in their last 11 home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Golden Eagles’ last 12 games as a favorite, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 11-4 in their last 15 games overall.

    Marquette vs. St. John’s College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 156.5

