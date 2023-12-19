Marquette vs. Providence College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Providence Friars will host the #7 Marquette Golden Eagles from Amica Mutual Pavilion at 8:30 ET on Tuesday night. The Friars are listed as 4.5-home home favorites, and the total is at 145.5 points what is the smart play from Rhode Island? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Providence prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

631 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5) at 632 Providence Friars (+4.5); o/u 145.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

Marquette vs. Providence Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Providence when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette improved to 9-2 after defeating St.Thomas (MN) last Thursday night by five points. Oso Ighodaro was the leading scorer with 21 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Ighodaro has turned in consecutive 20-point outing for the Golden Eagles.

Providence Friars Notes

Providence moved to 9-2 after beating Sacred Heart by a score of 78-64 this past Saturday. Bryce Hopkins had an excellent game for the Friars scoring 26 points on 10/16 from the floor. Hopkins also grabbed 12 rebounds versus Sacred Heart. Devin Carter is listed as a game-time decision for Providence on Tuesday with a back injury.

Marquette vs. Providence CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Providence is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette vs. Providence CBB Prediction:

Both teams enter this contest 9-2 on the season.

Take Providence. The Friars are going to be fired up for their biggest home game of the season. Bryce Hopkins is a star for Providence, I expect him to turn in another big game. Providence should also get back starting point guard Devin Carter. Carter is the second leading scorer behind Hopkins, he presents a tough matchup on both ends of the floor. I’ll take my chances with the home dog here.

Marquette vs. Providence College Hoops Prediction: Providence +4.5