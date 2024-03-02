Marquette vs. Creighton CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 5 Marquette heads to Omaha to face the #12 Creighton Bluejays on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. Can the Golden Eagles cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Creighton prediction.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 22-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-10-1 ATS this season.

The Creighton Bluejays are 21-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14 ATS this season.

Marquette vs. Creighton Matchup & Betting Odds

655 Marquette Golden Eagles (+4.5) at 656 Creighton Bluejays (-4.5); o/u 154.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2023

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles point guard Tyler Kolek left the team’s last game with an oblique injury. That ailment has him listed as questionable for Saturday’s tough road test at Creighton. Kolek is Marquette’s best player and one of the best players in the conference and the country as he’s averaging 15.0 points and 7.6 assists per game on the campaign. His status is worth monitoring all the way up to game time. If Kolek can’t play, Marquette will likely give increased minutes to sophomore guard Chase Ross and freshman guard Tre Norman.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner was superb in his team’s 85-64 home blowout win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. In that game, the 7’1” senior recorded 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots. He shot a perfect 10 of 10 from the field and converted 3 of his 4 attempts from the foul line.

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman was also exemplary in his team’s victory on Wednesday. The South Dakota State transfer had a double-double as he poured in 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Scheierman also added 3 assists and 3 steals on Wednesday. Scheierman is third in the conference in scoring with 18.2 points per game this season.

Marquette vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

The under is 17-11 in Marquette’s games this season.

The under is 15-14 in Creighton’s games this season.

Creighton is 12-9 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Creighton is 97-77-2 ATS as the home team since joining the Big East in 2013.

Marquette vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

The biggest X-factor in this game is the health of Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek. Kolek is Marquette’s best player and is the architect of its offense. Kolek leads the nation in assists with 7.6 points per game this year. His injury is to his oblique on his left side. Kolek is a left-handed player so he shoots and passes mainly with his left hand. Oblique injuries can often take weeks to fully heal, so there’s a real chance he either sits out or is extremely limited on Saturday.

Creighton has been a notoriously good home team for more than a decade now. The Bluejays are 146-37 straight-up at home since the start of the 2013 season. That’s a winning percentage of .798, which means Creighton wins nearly 80% of their home games outright. It also helps that the Bluejays have three players (Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander, and Ryan Kalkbrenner) who average over 17 points per game this year. Due to the Kolek injury and the home-court advantage, I’ll be laying the points with the Bluejays in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.

Marquette vs. Creighton CBB Prediction: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS -4.5