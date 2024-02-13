Marquette vs. Butler College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette vs. Butler matchup will be the featured game on FS1 on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. With the Bulldogs listed as a 4.5-point home dog and the total sitting at 153.5, what’s the smart bet for tonight’s Big East matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5) at 602 Butler Bulldogs (+4.5); o/u 153.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Marquette vs. Butler: Public Bettors Siding with Golden Eagles

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jones Scores Career-High 31 Points in Return

Kameron Jones racked up 31 points (12-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 21 minutes during Saturday’s 91-57 win over Georgetown. Jones missed a game earlier this week due to an ankle injury — one that also limited him to five minutes last Saturday against Seton Hall.

Not only was he back in the starting five this Saturday, but the third-year guard was able to record a career-best scoring total and only needed 21 minutes to do so. His scoring came primarily on the back of the three-point shot, and it also pushed his outside shooting percentage up to 37.3 on the year. It looks like Jones is safely back in form, and he has even more time to rest the ankle with Marquette not scheduled to take the court again until next Saturday against St. John’s.

Davis Shows Starpower in Loss to UConn

DJ Davis totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 71-62 loss to UConn. Davis continues booming, which is especially impressive in the context of facing the top-ranked team and 14th-best defense in the nation. Dave posted 20-plus points in eight of his 34 appearances last season at UC Irvine, while he has compiled seven such games through 23 games at Butler thus far. Davis is blossoming into a more well-rounded scorer, adding success inside and an increased free-throw rate to his stellar shooting.

Marquette vs. Butler CBB Betting Trends

Under is 7-3 in Golden Eagles last 10 road games

Over is 3-1-1 in Bulldogs last 5 home games

Under is 19-9 in Golden Eagles last 28 overall

Over is 5-2 in Bulldogs last 7 games as an underdog

Marquette vs. Butler CBB Prediction:

Take Marquette. The Bulldogs are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight home games, are 2-6 against the number in their last eight games following an ATS loss and are winless at the betting window in their last four games as an underdog of between 0.5-6.5 points. On the other side, the Golden Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite, are 4-0 against the number in their last four games overall and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning record.

Marquette vs. Butler College Hoops Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -4.5