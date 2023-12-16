LSU vs. Texas CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The LSU Tigers and #19 Texas Longhorns both head to Houston to face each other on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Longhorns cover the 6.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our LSU vs. Texas prediction.

The LSU Tigers are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-7 ATS this season.

The Texas Longhorns are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-7 ATS this season.

LSU vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

601 LSU Tigers (+6.5) vs. 602 Texas Longhorns (-6.5); o/u 142.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

LSU forward Daimion Collins has missed the team’s past four games with a shoulder injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Texas. Collins is averaging 4.8 points per game in 9.8 minutes per contest for the Tigers this season.

Tigers guard Jordan Wright was great in his team’s 74-56 home win over Alabama State on Wednesday night. In that contest, the 6’6” senior recorded 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal. Wright shot 4 of 9 from long range and sunk 1 of 2 free throw attempts in the victory.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas guard Max Abmas was stellar in his team’s 77-50 home win over Houston Christian last Saturday. The Oral Roberts transfer logged team highs in points with 16 and assists with 7. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell recorded a double-double in that same win on Saturday. The 6’8” sophomore from Tampa racked up 13 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block in his club’s resounding non-conference victory.

LSU vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

LSU is 6-3 ATS in neutral site games since the start of last season.

Texas is 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season.

Texas is 0-6 ATS after a win this season.

The Longhorns are 12-16 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2021 season.

LSU vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

This game will be played in Houston, which is about a four-hour drive from Baton Rouge and approximately a 2.5-hour drive from Austin. There should be a full complement of both fan bases though, as LSU has a large alumni base in the Houston metro area.

The Longhorns’ best win this season is either over Louisville or Wyoming. The only two ranked teams that Texas has played are UConn and Marquette and the Longhorns lost both of those games by double digits. I’m not sure how good Texas really is this year, despite their #19 ranking.

LSU has neutral site wins over Wake Forest and North Texas on their ledger this season. The Tigers have also lost to Dayton on a neutral court, lost to Syracuse on the road, and dropped a game to Kansas State at home. The last time these two teams played, LSU beat Texas in Austin 69-67 in January of 2020. I could see this game playing out similarly. I’m on the Tigers and the points in Houston on Saturday.

LSU vs. Texas CBB Prediction: LSU TIGERS +6.5