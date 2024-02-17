LSU vs. South Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the LSU Tigers from Colonial Life Arena at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The Gamecocks are listed as 6.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 144.5 points, what is the best bet from Columbia? Keep reading for our LSU vs. South Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

681 LSU Tigers (+6.5) at 682 South Carolina Gamecocks (-6.5); o/u 144.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

LSU vs. South Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LSU Tigers Notes

LSU dropped a close one to Florida 82-80 this past Tuesday. The Tigers now sit at 12-12 on the season. Will Baker and Jordan Wright both scored 16 points in the LSU’s loss to the Gators. The Tigers will look to snap a three-game skid on Saturday.

South Carolina Gamecocks Notes

South Carolina dropped to 21-4 on the year after losing to Auburn 101-61 on Wednesday. Meechie Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. The Gamecocks will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.

LSU vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

LSU is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

South Carolina is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Gamecocks.

LSU vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon.

Take the Gamecocks. USC will bounce back after a very poor performance against Auburn on Wednesday night. They have a massive defensive edge in this contest as the Cocks are a great defensive team, while LSU struggles. The Tigers are just 1-6 in true road games this season, while the Gamecocks are 13-1 at home. South Carolina covers the number on Saturday.

LSU vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: South Carolina -6.5