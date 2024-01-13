Kentucky vs. Texas A&M NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Kentucky Wildcats from Reed Arena at 2:00 ET on Saturday. The Aggies are listed as 2.0-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 154.5 points, what is the smart play from College Station? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Texas A&M prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

657 Kentucky Wildcats (+2.0) at 658 Texas A&M Aggies (-2.0); o/u 154.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky improved to 12-2 after beating Missouri 90-77 on January 9th. Rob Dillingham scored 23 points on 6/7 from the floor in only 19 minutes of action. The Wildcats look for their 7th straight victory on Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies Notes

Texas A&M dropped their second straight game after falling to Auburn on Tuesday night. Henry Coleman recorded 17 points in the loss. The Aggies need a big win as they host Kentucky to help turn their season around.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Texas A&M is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

Kentucky looks for their seventh straight victory, while Texas A&M looks to get back in the win column after dropping two in a row.

Six loss Texas A&M favored against the #6 Wildcats? Yes and were going to back the Aggies. Texas A&M is a much better team than their 9-6 record shows. They have had injuries all season that have really hurt them. They are about as healthy as they have been all season now and will be ready to go as they face the Wildcats. Give me the desperate team at home, Aggies get a big home victory.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M College Hoops Prediction: Texas A&M -2