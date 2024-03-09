Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Vols cover as a 7.5-point home favorite on Saturday when they take on the Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in today’s Kentucky vs. Tennessee matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

661 Kentucky Wildcats (+7.5) at 662 Tennessee Volunteers (-7.5); o/u 167.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Public Bettors Love Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dillingham Leads team in Scoring

Robert Dillingham finished Wednesday’s 93-77 win over Vanderbilt with 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes. The freshman continues to impress this season after scoring 23 points while connecting on three three-point attempts during Wednesday’s blowout win over Vanderbilt. Dillingham has been one of Kentucky’s leading scorers and you can expect that to continue as conference tournaments begin next week.

Knecht Continues to Impress

Dalton Knecht totaled 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday’s 66-59 win over South Carolina. The star senior was the team leader in points once again as Knecht scored 26 points while connecting on all three of his free-throw attempts during Wednesday’s road win over South Carolina. Knecht has been must-watch television this season and continues to put on a display each game for Tennessee. The senior is averaging 20.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Over is 11-5 in Volunteers last 16 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Over is 12-4 in Wildcats last 16 road games

Under is 5-1 in Volunteers last 6 overall

Over is 39-15 in Wildcats last 54 overall

Kentucky vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take Tennessee. The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall, are 4-0 against the number in their last four home games and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Jayhawks are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game and are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games following a straight up win.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS -7.5