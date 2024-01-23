Kentucky vs. South Carolina College Hoops Odds & Prediction

With the Wildcats laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 155.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Kentucky Wildcats (-4.5) at 628 South Carolina Gamecocks (+4.5); o/u 155.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: SECN

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Bettors Baking Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bradshaw Silent in Overtime Loss

Aaron Bradshaw accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across six minutes during Saturday’s 97-92 OT loss to Texas A&M. Bradshaw couldn’t stay out of foul trouble in this one, and he was effectively held scoreless on a season-low minutes total, only attempting one shot in the contest.

Ugonna Onyenso saw the biggest production boost in his stead, recording season highs in scoring and rebounding while also blocking five shots. Even five-star freshmen are prone to down games, as this appears to be an anomaly after Bradshaw averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in five starts leading up to this contest. These games are an inherent risk of deploying Bradshaw in fantasy lineups, as Kentucky’s frontcourt is incredibly deep with talent after getting over multiple injuries that plagued it to begin the season.

Mack Leads Team in Scoring

B.J. Mack supplied 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Saturday’s 77-64 victory over Arkansas. The senior led his team with 18 points during Saturday’s victory over Arkansas. Mack has seemed to find a rhythm offensively now scoring double-digits in three straight performances after not doing so for five straight games during the end of December and start of January.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Under is 11-5 in Gamecocks last 16 games as a favorite

Over is 6-1 in Gamecocks last 7 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Over is 13-3 in Wildcats last 16 road games

The over is 36-16 in Wildcats last 52 overall

Kentucky vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 home games, are 10-4 against the number in their last 14 games following an ATS win and are 21-7 at the betting window in their last 28 games overall. On the other side, the Wildcats are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS +4.5