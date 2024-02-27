Close Menu
    Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
    Image #: 28595326 Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn't know what to do about UConn as the Connecticut Huskies beat the Kentucky Wildcats 60-54 in the NCAA Final Four championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 7, 2014. credit: Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant/MCT/Landov

    Will the No. 16 Wildcats cover as a 3.5-point road underdog against the Bulldogs on Tuesday night in SEC play? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

    Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

    TV: ESPN

    Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Cougars

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Edwards has Breakout Game vs. Alabama

    Justin Edwards logged 28 points (10-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday’s 117-95 win over Alabama. While Edwards has largely underachieved this season despite his status as one of the highest-rated freshman in the country, Saturday’s performance was a massive building block that bodes well for his future outlook, as well as Kentucky’s postseason ceiling.

    Edwards was perfect from the field and shattered his previous season-best scoring total of 17, helping Big Blue to a dominant home victory over a highly-regarded Alabama team. His next challenge will be to put it together consistently, and he’ll have a shot to do so Tuesday at Mississippi State.

    Hubbard Propels Bulldogs with 32 Points

    Josh Hubbard contributed 32 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday’s 87-67 victory over LSU. Hubbard is coming off a down game earlier this week when he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting, but the team still managed to pick up the victory. He bounced back with a career high Saturday, helping the Bulldogs — who appear to be firmly on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble — to their fifth consecutive victory.

    Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Bulldogs are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Wildcats are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 road games

    Wildcats are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog

    Kentucky vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Bulldogs’ last six games as a home underdog, is 16-5-1 in their last 22 games versus a team with a winning record and is 16-5 in their last 21 home games versus a team with a winning road record. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Wildcats’ last six games as a road underdog, is 12-3-1 in their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record and is 36-15 in their last 51 games overall.

    Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 156.5

