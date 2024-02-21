Kentucky vs. LSU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The LSU Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats from Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 9:00 ET Wednesday evening. The Wildcats are listed as 6.5-point favorites, and the total is at 163.5 points what is the smart play from Baton Rouge? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. LSU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

721 Kentucky Wildcats (-6.5) at 722 LSU Tigers (+6.5); o/u 163.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Kentucky vs. LSU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky improved to 18-7 after their impressive road victory against Auburn on February 17th. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 22 points on 8/20 from the floor. The Wildcats remain on the road for another tough SEC matchup with LSU.

LSU Tigers Notes

LSU moved to 13-12 after taking down South Carolina 64-63 this past Saturday. Two free throws by Jordan Wright with under 10 seconds were ultimately the difference in Saturday’s contest. The Tigers look to keep their momentum going as they host the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday.

Kentucky vs. LSU CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Auburn is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 road games for the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

Kentucky looks for their third consecutive victory, while LSU looks to win two in a row.

Take the Wildcats. Kentucky looks like their figuring out their defensive issues after back-to-back solid performances, if they continue to play decent on that end it is going to be tough for anybody to beat them especially LSU here.

The Tigers struggle on both ends of the floor at times, there coming off a nice win against South Carolina, however they were down big before rallying late. Kentucky has too much firepower for the Tigers to mount a comeback if they go down early. The crowd will be fired up, but they won’t be able to feed off that momentum for 40 minutes. Lay the number.

Kentucky vs. LSU College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -6.5