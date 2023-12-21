Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Kentucky vs. Louisville College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Kentucky vs. Louisville

    The Louisville Cardinals will host in-state rival Kentucky from the KFC Yum! Center at 6:00 ET on Thursday night. The Wildcats are listed as 13.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 156 points, where is the value from Louisville? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Louisville prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    723 Kentucky Wildcats (-13.5) at 724 Louisville Cardinals (+13.5); o/u 156

    6:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

    KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

    Kentucky vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kentucky Wildcats Notes

    Kentucky improved to 8-2 after defeating North Carolina by a score of 87-83 last Saturday in Atlanta. Rob Dillingham led the Wildcats with 17 points off the bench. #9 Kentucky will look to keep their momentum going as they make the short trip to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Thursday night.

    Louisville Cardinals Notes

    Louisville moved to 5-6 after beating Pepperdine 85-63 on December 17th. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a double-double in the victory, scoring 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Cardinals will look to pull off an upset on Thursday as they host the Wildcats.

    Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Louisville is 1-2-2 ATS in its last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Kentucky vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

    Kentucky has won two straight, while Louisville is looking to win consecutive games for the second time this season.

    Lay the number with Kentucky. Louisville just doesn’t have the talent to compete with this year’s Wildcats team. Kentucky is always loaded with talent, but one thing I like about this year’s team is that they can shoot the three-ball much better than in year’s past. They are averaging over 10 makes from behind the arc, while averaging a little over 40% on those attempts. Both rank top 20 in NCAAB in those categories. Kentucky has too much offensive talent for the Cardinals to hang around. The Wildcats take the life out Yum Center early in this one and big blue rolls.  

    Kentucky vs. Louisville College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -13.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com