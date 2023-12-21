Kentucky vs. Louisville College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Louisville Cardinals will host in-state rival Kentucky from the KFC Yum! Center at 6:00 ET on Thursday night. The Wildcats are listed as 13.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 156 points, where is the value from Louisville? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Louisville prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

723 Kentucky Wildcats (-13.5) at 724 Louisville Cardinals (+13.5); o/u 156

6:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Kentucky vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky improved to 8-2 after defeating North Carolina by a score of 87-83 last Saturday in Atlanta. Rob Dillingham led the Wildcats with 17 points off the bench. #9 Kentucky will look to keep their momentum going as they make the short trip to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Louisville Cardinals Notes

Louisville moved to 5-6 after beating Pepperdine 85-63 on December 17th. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a double-double in the victory, scoring 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Cardinals will look to pull off an upset on Thursday as they host the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. Louisville CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Louisville is 1-2-2 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Kentucky has won two straight, while Louisville is looking to win consecutive games for the second time this season.

Lay the number with Kentucky. Louisville just doesn’t have the talent to compete with this year’s Wildcats team. Kentucky is always loaded with talent, but one thing I like about this year’s team is that they can shoot the three-ball much better than in year’s past. They are averaging over 10 makes from behind the arc, while averaging a little over 40% on those attempts. Both rank top 20 in NCAAB in those categories. Kentucky has too much offensive talent for the Cardinals to hang around. The Wildcats take the life out Yum Center early in this one and big blue rolls.

Kentucky vs. Louisville College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -13.5