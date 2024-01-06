Close Menu
    Kentucky vs. Florida College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Kentucky vs. Florida

    The Florida Gators will host the Kentucky Wildcats from Exactech Arena at 12:30 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Gators are listed as 3.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 169 points, what is the smart play from Gainesville? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Florida prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    615 Kentucky Wildcats (+3.5) at 616 Florida Gators (-3.5); o/u 169

    12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    Exactech Arena, Gainesville, FL

    Kentucky vs. Florida Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kentucky Wildcats Notes

    Kentucky moved to 10-2 after their blowout victory of Illinois State on December 29th. Antonio Reeves scored 27 points on 10/15 from the floor in the win. The Wildcats will look to stay hot as they travel to Gainesville for a SEC showdown with the Gators.

    Florida Gators Notes

    Florida defeated Quinnipiac 97-72 on December 29th to grab their 10th victory of the season. Will Richard had a season high 22 points in the victory on 8/13 from the field. The Gators look to pick up their biggest victory of the season as they host #6 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

    Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    Florida is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Gators.

    Kentucky vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

    Kentucky looks to win their fifth straight, while Florida is in search of their seventh win in a row.

    Take the over, both teams look to run and gun on nearly each and every possession. Kentucky and Florida both have playmakers up and down their roster, especially at the guard positions. This is likely to be a close contest, which hopefully brings some fouling at the end to help push this game over the total. Back the over this is going to be a shootout.

    Kentucky vs. Florida College Hoops Prediction: Over 169

