    Kentucky vs. Auburn College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Kentucky vs. Auburn

    The Auburn Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats from Neville Arena at 6:00 ET Saturday evening. The Tigers are listed as 8.5-point favorites, and the total is at 165 points what is the smart play from Auburn? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Auburn prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    731 Kentucky Wildcats (+8.5) at 732 Auburn Tigers (-8.5); o/u 165

    6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

    Neville Arena, Auburn, KY

    Kentucky vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kentucky Wildcats Notes

    Kentucky defeated Ole Miss 75-63 this past Tuesday to pick up their 17th win of the season. Antonio Reeves scored 15 points on 6/12 from the field. UK now hits the road to face a very good Auburn team.

    Auburn Tigers Notes

    Auburn improved to 20-5 after beating South Carolina by 40 points on February 14th. Jaylin Williams scored 23 points on 8/11 from the floor. Auburn will look to improve to 14-0 at home this season, as they host UK on Saturday.

    Kentucky is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Auburn is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 road games for the Wildcats.

    Kentucky vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

    Both teams look for consecutive victories on Saturday.

    Take the over. Kentucky was better defensively in their win against Ole Miss, however the Rebels missed some fairly open looks, Auburn will not. Both of these teams love to push the pace and I expect a lot of possessions and fouls for each team. As long as UK keeps this game close, I think we see a lot of points on Saturday from Neville Arena.

    Kentucky vs. Auburn College Hoops Prediction: Over 165

