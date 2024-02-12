Kansas vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET will be the featured college basketball game on Monday night. With the Red Raiders laying 2.5 and the total sitting t 144.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Lubbock, TX?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

887 Kansas Jayhawks (+2.5) at 888 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-2.5); o/u 144.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Public Bettors Siding with Road Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Adams Continues to be Mr. Reliable for Kansas

KJ Adams finished Saturday’s 64-61 win over Baylor with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes. The numbers may not be overwhelming, but Adams was Mr. Reliable for Kansas most of the night as the Jayhawks played without Kevin McCullar.

Adams contributed on both ends, shooting 85.7% from the field while adding three steals on the other end of the court. The star junior forward has excelled since the start of the conference season, scoring in double-figures every game to average 13.3 points (66.7%), 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 11 games.

Isaacs Posts Season-Low vs. UCF

Pop Isaacs totaled seven points (2-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Saturday’s 66-59 win over UCF. Isaacs struggled from the field, posting a season-low seven points in the Red Raiders’ win. Despite the scoring struggles, the star sophomore found ways to contribute by posting five boards and six assists, with the assist total representing his second-highest mark in conference play.

Isaacs has not shot the ball well over the last three but has not allowed the lack of success deter his confidence, averaging just under 15 shots from the floor while shooting just 11-for-44 (25%) as he attempts to shoot his way out of the slump. Despite the recent dip, Isaacs value to Texas Tech is undeniable, averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assist and 1.0 steals over 33.7 minutes since the start of conference play.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Trends

Jayhawks are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 road games

Red Raiders are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Jayhawks are 7-17 ATS in their last 24 games following a straight up win

Red Raiders are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games following a ATS loss

Kansas vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Red Raiders’ last seven games overall, is 5-0 in their last five games following an ATS loss and is 6-1 in their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the over is 3-0-1 in the Jayhawks’ last four road games, is 4-1 in their last five games versus an opponent with a winning record and is 4-0-1 in their last five games following a win.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Prediction: OVER 144.5