Kansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Kansas Jayhawks from Lloyd Noble Center at 4:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks are listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 143 points what is the smart play from Norman? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

693 Kansas Jayhawks (-2.5) at 694 Oklahoma Sooners (+2.5); o/u 143

4:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 17, 2024

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas dropped to 19-6 after losing to Texas Tech 79-50 this past Monday. Johnny Furphy scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. Kevin McCullar is expected to play on Saturday, after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma lost to Baylor 79-62 this past Tuesday to fall to 18-7 on the season. Rivaldo Soares led the Sooners with 17 points, unfortunately he left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The short-handed Sooners will look to bounce back on Saturday against KU.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Oklahoma is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Sooners.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column after embarrassing mid-week losses.

Take Kansas. I can’t see a Bill Self led team get embarrassed two games in a row, after losing by 29 points on Monday, I fully expect them to bounce back. Kevin McCullar is expected back and with veterans like Dajuan Harris and Hunter Dickerson they will respond on Saturday. Oklahoma is a tough team, but Kansas is still a top two team in the Big 12 and will show it from Norman.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Kansas -2.5