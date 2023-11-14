    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Kansas vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    By Updated:
    Kansas vs. Kentucky

    No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 17 Kentucky in Tuesday night’s State Farm Champions Classic from the United Center. With the Jayhawks laying 6.5 points and the total siting at 147.5, what’s the best bet in this Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    664 Kansas Jayhawks (-6.5) at 663 Kentucky Wildcats (+6.5); o/u 147.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Kansas vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kansas Jayhawks Notes

    Hunter Dickinson notched 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday’s 99-61 victory over Manhattan.

    New team, same results for the former Michigan standout who has picked up right where he left off. A preseason All-American and the Big 12 preseason player of the year, Dickinson has been the focal point of a dominant Kansas offense as he’s already tallied 39 points, 16 boards and seven assists over just 22 minutes per game in his first two games for the #1 Jayhawks.

    Kentucky Wildcats Notes

    Adou Thiero (concussion) is expected to be available for Kentucky’s game Tuesday against Kansas, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

    If available Tuesday, Thiero will not have needed more than one week and multiple games to recover from his concussion suffered during Kentucky’s matchup against New Mexico State on Nov. 6. He logged seven rebounds then. During each of his 20 games (none started) across Kentucky’s 2022-23 season, Theiro did not record more than five boards.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas’s last 6 games when playing Kentucky

    Kansas is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing Kentucky

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 6 games when playing Kansas

    Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas

    Kansas vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

    Take Kansas. The Wildcats are just 3-14 against the spread in their last 17 neutral site games and are 0-4 against the betting window in their last four games coming off a win. On the other side the Jayhawks have covered in five of their last seven games overall and are 10-4 against the number in their last 14 games as a favorite.

    Kansas vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: KANSAS JAYHAWKS -6.5

