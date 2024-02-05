Kansas vs. Kansas State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Kansas vs. Kansas State will be Monday night’s featured matchup on ESPN. With the Wildcats listed as 5.5-point underdogs and the total sitting at 144.5, where can bettors find an edge for this 9:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

875 Kansas Jayhawks (-5.5) at 876 Kansas State Wildcats (+5.5); o/u 144.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

Bramiage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Public Bettors Backing Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Furphy Providing Spark for KU

Johnny Furphy contributed 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Saturday’s 78-65 victory over Houston. Furphy scored 14 of his 17 in the first half while going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field including draining a couple of threes as Kansas jumped out to a big lead over the fourth-ranked team in the country. He continues to see major minutes since entering the starting lineup seven games ago, playing north of 30 minutes for the sixth consecutive game.

The freshman wing has provided a major offensive spark over that stretch, providing double-figure point totals in his last six games with 15-plus points in four of those starts. His season average remains at 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over 18.7 minutes, but rises to 15.7 points and 7.5 rebounds on 64.6% shooting from the field and 2.7 three-pointers made per game at a rate of 55.2%. The only negative for Kansas fans is the more he continues to play like this, the more the 6’9″ rising star is likely to become a one-and-doner in Lawrence.

N’Guessan Dealing with Knee Issue

Head coach Jerome Tang relayed after Saturday’s game that David N’Guessan is dealing with a knee issue, and Tang had hoped not to play him against Oklahoma State, Kellis Robinett of The Wichita Eagle reports. N’Guessan wound up playing 14 minutes in the second half despite the knee issue, tallying three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday’s clash with in-state rival Kansas, but it seems likely he’ll be good to go.

Kansas vs. Kansas State CBB Betting Trends

Wildcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Jayhawks are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 road games

Jayhawks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Wildcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Kansas vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Wildcats’ last five games as an underdog of 0.56.5 points, is 4-1 in their last five games as an underdog and is 11-4 in their last 15 games overall. On the other side, the under is 8-1 in the Jayhawks’ last nine games as a favorite of between 0.5 and 6.5 points and is 5-2 in their last seven road games when facing an opponent with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Kansas vs. Kansas State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 144.5