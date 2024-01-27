Kansas vs. Iowa State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Hawkeyes will host the Kansas Jayhawks from Hilton Coliseum at 1:30 ET on Saturday. The Cyclones are listed as 4.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 143.5 points, what is the smart play from Ames? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Kansas Jayhawks (+4.0) at 628 Iowa State Cyclones (-4.0); o/u 143.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Kansas vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas moved to 16-3 after defeating Cincinnati by five points this past Monday. Johnny Furphy had an excellent game for the Jayhawks recording his first career double-double. Furphy scored 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State improved to 15-4 after their latest victory against Kansas State 78-67. Milan Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 19 points on 5/10 from the field. The Cyclones will look to improve to 13-0 at home, as they host the Jayhawks.

Kansas vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Iowa State is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Cyclones.

Kansas vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Kansas looks to win consecutive games, while Iowa State is in search of their third straight victory.

Give me the Jayhawks. I know Iowa State is awesome at home, but I’ll gladly take the Jayhawks getting a couple of points. Johnny Furphy has emerged as an additional scoring threat for Kansas and I think they do enough to keep this game close, if not pull a big road victory. This game comes down to the final couple of possessions either way, take the points.

Kansas vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Kansas +4.0