Kansas vs. Indiana NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Indiana Hoosiers will host the Kansas Jayhawks from Assembly Hall at 12:30 ET Saturday. The Hoosiers are listed as 7.5-point home underdogs, and the total is at 146.5 points, what is the smart play from Bloomington? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Indiana prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Kansas Jayhawks (-7.5) at 610 Indiana Hoosiers (+7.5); o/u 146.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Kansas vs. Indiana Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas improved to 9-1 on the season after defeating the Missouri Tigers by a score of 73-64 a week ago. Hunter Dickinson scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the victory. KJ Adams is listed as a game-time decision for the Jayhawks on Saturday with an illness.

Indiana Hoosiers Notes

Indiana dropped to 7-2 on the season after losing to Auburn on December 9th. Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers in scoring with 15 points on 6/13 from the floor in the loss. Indiana will look to bounce back as they host #2 Kansas from Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Kansas vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Indiana is 3-6-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Hoosiers.

Kansas vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Kanas is seeking a six-game winning streak, while Indiana looks to get back in the win column after their dropping their latest contest to Auburn

Take the Jayhawks here. I know playing at Assembly Hall is a big boost for the Hoosiers, it is tough place to play for opponents. However, the way Kansas likes to primarily go inside and shoots a high % from the field as a team, I don’t think the Hoosiers can hang with them for 40 minutes. Dickinson should have his way underneath and once he gets going, it opens up a lot of different options offensively for the Jayhawks. Lay the number on the road with the Jayhawks.

Kansas vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: Kansas -7.5