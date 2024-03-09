Kansas vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Close Menu
    Kansas vs. Houston

    Is No. 1 Houston laying too many points as a home favorite versus Kansas on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Cougars cover in today’s Kansas vs. Houston matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    665 Kansas Jayhawks (+7.5) at 666 Houston Cougars (-7.5); o/u 136.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

    Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Kansas vs. Houston: Public Bettors Siding with Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dickinson Contributes 20 Boards, Five Blocks

    Hunter Dickinson ended with 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 90-68 win over Kansas State. Dickinson did not have his best night from the floor, but that doesn’t matter for fantasy purposes as he added his third 20 rebound game of the season and second five block game of the season to go along with 15 points.

    It was the third double-double in five games for the All-American candidate who now has 16 such performances through 29 games this season. The senior center is maintaining very similar minutes played and scoring production as he had in the previous two seasons with Michigan, but is also averaging double-digits in rebounds for the first time in his career, totaling 32.4 minutes, 18.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks on 56.1% shooting from the field.

    Shead Posts Standard all-around Performance

    Jamal Shead closed with 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday’s 67-59 victory over UCF. Shead put up his typical all-around production, contributing 16 points, eight assists, three boards and three steals while playing all but one minute.

    Despite the 16 points, shooting was a struggle for him on Wednesday, hitting on just 50% of his shots from the line (80.8% coming into the game), 33.3% from the field and 28.6% from three. It was the fourth-consecutive game he’s made no more than one-third of his shots. However, it was also the sixth straight game he’s accumulated at least six assists and the fourth time in six he’s garnered at least three steals. The full averages over the last six games for the Cousy award finalist are 36.3 minutes, 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 3.2 steals.

    Over is 7-3 in Cougars last 10 overall

    Under is 17-7-1 in Cougars last 25 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

    Over is 5-2-1 in Jayhawks last 8 games following a straight up win

    Under is 7-3-1 in Jayhawks last 11 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

    Kansas vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

    Take Houston. The Cougars are 9-4-2 against the spread in their last 15 home games, are 14-5-1 against the number in their last 20 home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400 and are 56-26-1 in their last 83 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the Jayhawks are 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 road games, are 3-7 against the number in their last 10 road games versus a team with a winning home record and are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

    Kansas vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -7.5

