Kansas vs. Baylor CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 7 Kansas travels to Waco to face #15 Baylor on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the Bears cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Baylor prediction.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 21-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-15-1 ATS this season.

The Baylor Bears are 20-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-9-2 ATS this season.

Kansas vs. Baylor Matchup & Betting Odds

613 Kansas Jayhawks (+5.5) at 614 Baylor Bears (-5.5); o/u 144.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

TV: ABC

Kansas vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. won’t play on Saturday as he recovers from a bone bruise on his knee. He’s targeting mid-March for a potential return. McCullar will be a big loss for Kansas as he was leading the Big 12 in scoring with 19.0 points per game before getting injured.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson did all he could against BYU on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Jayhawks fell 76-68 at home to the Cougars. Dickinson, a Michigan transfer, accumulated 17 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, and a blocked shot in Tuesday’s contest. Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in scoring this season with 18.3 points per game.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears guard Langston Love has missed the club’s last two contests due to a knee injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday with that same ailment. Love is fourth on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game on the campaign.

Baylor guard RayJ Dennis posted a unique and impressive stat line in his team’s 62-54 road win over TCU on Monday night. In that game, the Plainfield, Illinois native scored 9 points, dished out 9 assists, and pulled down 9 rebounds. He also sunk a three-pointer and nabbed a steal for good measure. Dennis is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game this year.

Kansas vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games against Baylor.

The Jayhawks are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Baylor is 8-5-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Baylor is 8-6-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Kansas vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Kansas won’t have star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. available for this game. He’s their leading scorer with 19.0 points per game. It’s worth noting that Kansas has already beaten Baylor this season without McCullar by a score of 64-61 on February 10th. That game was a home game for the Jayhawks, while this will be a difficult road test on Saturday.

Baylor shot 41.3% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in their loss to Kansas last month. Those figures are well below their season averages of 48.3% shooting from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Their shooting should regress to the mean and be better on Saturday. Furthermore, the Bears are 8-4-1 ATS as a home favorite this season and 19-15-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2020 campaign. I think Baylor gets a much-needed ranked in-conference win by 6 points or more against Kansas in Waco on Saturday,

Kansas vs. Baylor CBB Prediction: BAYLOR BEARS -5.5