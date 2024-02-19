Kansas State vs. Texas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Longhorns cover as an 8.5-point home favorite versus the Wildcats on Monday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Kansas State vs. Texas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

887 Kansas State Wildcats (+8.5) at 888 Texas Longhorns (-8.5); o/u 141.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

Moody Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN2

Kansas State vs. Texas: Bettors Love Road Underdog Tonight

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kaluma Continues to Produce for Kansas State

Arthur Kaluma supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday’s 72-66 loss to BYU. Kaluma’s 18 points are the most he’s scored in a game since Jan. 20, though outside of one blip, he’s maintained consistent production throughout conference play. The Wildcats have hit a rough patch, losing five of six, but Kaluma has done his part to keep the team afloat. In 11 conference games, Kaluma is playing 34.2 minutes per game, averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks

Hunter Sets tone with Big Game for Texas

Tyrese Hunter contributed 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday’s 94-58 win over West Virginia. It was an all-around standout performance for Hunter, who matched a season-best with eight made field goals, including three of four from behind the arc. The seven assists also matched a season-high while the five boards were his highest total of the conference season. Hunter, who also had multiple steals for the fourth time in Big 12 play, contributed an 0-fer his last time out and had scored just 11 points over the previous three outings prior to Saturday’s offensive outburst. Six of Hunter’s assists came in the first half as the Longhorns jumped out to a 25-point lead prior to intermission, while 13 of his 19 points came in the second half.

Kansas State vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Longhorns are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Longhorns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite

Wildcats are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Wildcats are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss

Kansas State vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Longhorns’ last six games as a favorite, is 9-3 in their last 12 games overall and is 5-1 in their last six home games. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Wildcats’ last seven games versus a team with a winning record, is 16-7 in their last 23 road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 17-8 in their last 25 road games.

Kansas State vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 141.5