Kansas State vs. Texas Big 12 Tournament Odds & Predictions

Will the Kansas State vs. Texas Big 12 Tournament matchup on Wednesday night cash the over for bettors at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

657 Kansas State Wildcats (+4.5) vs. 658 Texas Longhorns (-4.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Texas: Bettors Laying Points with Longhorns

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kaluma Leads KSU to Big Win

Arthur Kaluma registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday’s 65-58 win over Iowa State. Kaluma provided a huge effort on a day that was a must win for the Wildcats. The junior forward shot 66.7% from the field on 12 shots, converted on two of three from downtown and even matched a season-high with three steals while topping 20 points for the third time in conference play. The Wildcats probably need to win the Big 12 tournament to earn their way back into the NCAA tournament, where they made an Elite Eight run last year, and Kaluma will be relied upon to be one of the biggest contributors in pursuit of the improbable. He ends the regular season with averages of 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over 34.6 minutes per contest.

Hunter goes for Career-High 30 Points vs. Oklahoma

Tyrese Hunter finished Saturday’s 94-80 win over Oklahoma with 30 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, seven assists and three steals over 37 minutes. Hunter accounted for a total of 46 points for the Longhorns, leading the way with a career-best 30 points to go along with seven assists. The junior point guard was a perfect 9-for-9 from the line, hit three of his four three-point attempts and shot 69.2% on 13 shots while adding three steals in what was a dominant effort on both sides of the ball. Hunter had scored fewer than 10 points in 10 of the previous 17 conference games, but closed the regular season by carrying the Longhorns and helping them build some major momentum heading into the conference tournament next week.

Kansas State vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Longhorns are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Wildcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog

Longhorns are 2-9-2 ATS in their last 13 games following a ATS win

Wildcats are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Kansas State vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is a perfect 5-0 in the Longhorns’ last five games overall, is 5-0 in their last five neutral site games and is 7-2 in their last nine games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Wildcats’ last five games following a win, is 6-2 in their last eight games when facing an opponent with a winning record and has cashed in four out of Kanas State’s last five games overall.

Kansas State vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 142.5