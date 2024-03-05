Kansas State vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Jayhawks cover as a 10.5-point home favorite or are the Wildcats the better bet in Tuesday night’s Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

647 Kansas State Wildcats (+10.5) at 648 Kansas Jayhawks (-10.5); o/u 142.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Kansas State vs. Kansas: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Perry Scores 26 Points vs. Cincinnati

Tylor Perry logged 26 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across his 38 minutes during Kansas State’s 74-72 loss Saturday at Cincinnati. All the Big 12’s teams played Saturday, and Perry was the conference’s only player then to log more than 25 points and five three-pointers then. He has been on quite a roll as of late, having scored 20-plus thrice across his last five games and averaged 21.6 points during the span. Solely with three-pointers, Perry averaged 14.3 points on a 55.9 percentage across Kansas State’s past four matchups.

McCullar Tallies 20 in Return

Kevin McCullar supplied 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday’s 82-74 loss to Baylor. Coach Bill Self raised doubts about McCullar’s rest-of-season availability this week after he missed back-to-back contests with a knee injury, but he was back in action Saturday. The NBA-hopeful also scored his most points in a game since Jan. 22, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Kansas from suffering back-to-back losses for the first time all season. Still, the return of McCullar provides a massive boost to the postseason outlook for the Jayhawks.

Kansas State vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Jayhawks last 5 games as a home favorite

Over is 4-0-1 in Jayhawks last 5 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Over is 4-1 in Wildcats last 5 overall

Under is 11-3-1 in Wildcats last 15 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Kansas State vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Take Kansas State. The Wildcats are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as a road underdog and are 5-1 at the betting window in their last six games versus an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the Jayhawks are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 against the number in their last five home games when facing an opponent with a road winning percentage of less than .400 and are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games played on a Tuesday.

Kansas State vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS +10.5