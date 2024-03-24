James Madison vs. Duke NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

Following their impressive upset over Wisconsin the first round, will the Dukes punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 by upending the Blue Devils on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet for today’s James Madison vs. Duke second-round NCA Tournament matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

827 James Madison Dukes (+7.5) vs. 828 Duke Blue Devils (-7.5); o/u 148.5

5:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: CBS

James Madison vs. Duke: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing James Madison when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

How the Dukes upset Wisconsin

JMU built an early double-digit lead and never trailed, repeatedly forcing turnovers and scoring clutch buckets in knocking off Wisconsin 72-61 in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Championship on Friday night. James Madison, the No. 12 seed in the South Region, pressured the Badgers from start to finish, forcing JMU postseason records of 14 steals and 19 opponent turnovers. Those turnovers were also a Wisconsin season high for a team that averaged 9.7 all season.

The Dukes posted a 27-10 advantage in points off turnovers. Four Dukes scored in double figures, led by Terrence Edwards Jr.’s 14 points. T.J. Bickerstaff and Julien Wooden each had 12, while Bronx native Michael Green III added 11 in his homecoming. The win moved JMU to a nation-best 32-3 record, which matches UConn’s overall mark.

Filipowski fills up stat sheet but Scores Poorly

Kyle Filipowski registered three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday’s 64-47 victory over Vermont. Filipowski attempted just one field goal throughout the game and missed it, but his strength wasn’t in the scoring column. Instead, he made his presence felt in other areas while the rest of the starting unit kept pouring in points as Duke cruised to a 17-point victory. Filipowski should take on a more significant role on offense when the Blue Devils play in the upcoming rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

James Madison vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Blue Devils are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 neutral site games

Blue Devils are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall

Dukes are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog

Dukes are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

James Madison vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 12-1 in the Blue Devils’ last 13 games when favored, is 10-2 in their last 12 games overall and is 13-3 in their last 16 neutral site games when they’re listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Dukes’ last six neutral site games when James Madison is listed as an underdog.

James Madison vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 149.5