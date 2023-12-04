Iowa vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes from Mackey Arena at 7:00 ET Monday night. The Boilermakers are listed as 12.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 163.5 points what is the smart play from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Iowa vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

861 Iowa Hawkeyes (+12.5) at 862 Purdue Boilermakers (-12.5); o/u 163.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Iowa vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Iowa Hawkeyes Notes

Iowa moved to 5-2 on the season after their 103-78 victory against North Florida last Wednesday. Tony Perkins led the way with 21 points on an efficient 8/10 from the floor. Iowa now hits the road to face Purdue in their big ten opener.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue dropped their first game of the season to Northwestern in overtime on December 1st. Zach Edey had a massive night in the loss, Edey scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Purdue will look to bounce back as they face the Hawkeyes on Monday night.

Iowa vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Iowa is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 4-2 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Purdue.

Iowa vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Iowa looks to improve their win streak to three games, while Purdue looks to get back in the win column after their 92-88 loss to Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes are the play here. Purdue will likely come out with extra focus after their loss; however, I think the Hawkeyes can hang around in this one. Iowa can score the basketball, averaging nearly 90 ppg so far this season. They are a well-coached, experienced team that rarely gets blowout.

Furthermore, for Purdue a lot of guys played a bunch of minutes in Friday’s loss, four starters played over 30 minutes, with Edey playing 38 minutes. I could see some fatigue start to set in the second half with the short turn around, or maybe Painter elects to give some key guys extra rest if the game is somewhat in hand. Iowa does enough in this one to cover the double-digit spread.

Iowa vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Iowa +12.5