Iowa vs. Michigan State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Spartans cover as a 9.5-point home favorite on Tuesday night when they host the Hawkeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Iowa Hawkeyes (+9.5) at 616 Michigan State Spartans (-9.5); o/u 154.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: N/A

Iowa vs. Michigan State: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Freeman Unstoppable in Win vs. Wisconsin

Owen Freeman closed with 20 points (6-6 FG, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 88-86 OT victory over Wisconsin. Freeman was nearly perfect during Saturday’s win over the Badgers, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals while not missing a single shot from the field. The 6-foot-10 freshman has been stellar for the Hawkeyes during his first collegiate season, averaging 11 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks on 22.6 minutes per game. Freeman, who is well on his way to winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, will look to help the Hawkeyes make a late season tournament push.

Walker Scores Team-High 19 Points vs. Michigan

Tyson Walker provided 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday’s 73-63 victory over Michigan. Walker stepped up against the Wolverines, closing with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the contest. The 6-foot-1 senior managed to get back on track during Saturday’s in-state rivalry match following a poor outing against Penn State. Walker has started in 25 games this season, averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals on 32.2 minutes per game. Walker has helped the Spartans win five of their last six games, and they will look to stay hot during Tuesday’s matchup with Iowa.

Iowa vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Over is 7-3 in Spartans last 10 home games

Over is 34-16 in Hawkeyes last 50 overall

Under is 5-2 in Hawkeyes last 7 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Over is 8-3 in Spartans last 11 games following an ATS win

Iowa vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Take Michigan State. The Spartans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 9-1 against the number in their last 10 home games and are 8-1 at the betting window in their last nine games as a home favorite. On the other side, the Hawkeyes are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 2-8 against the number in their last 10 games following an ATS win and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games as an underdog.

Iowa vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS -9.5