Iowa vs. Iowa State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum at 7:30 ET on Thursday night. The Cyclones are listed as 7.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 153 points what is the smart play from Ames? Keep reading for our Iowa vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

875 Iowa Hawkeyes (+7.0) at 876 Iowa State Cyclones (-7.0); o/u 153

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Iowa vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

67% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread.

Iowa Hawkeyes Notes

Iowa lost 87-68 to Purdue on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are now 5-3 to the begin the season. Ben Krikke led Iowa in scoring with 16 points and 7 rebounds in Monday’s contest. The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back as they face their in-state rival Iowa State on Thursday.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State improved to 6-2 after their 99-80 victory against DePaul last Friday night. Tamin Lipsey recorded his first career triple-double in the win. Lipsey scored 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Lipsey is 15 ppg, 6 rebounds and 6 assists through eight games for the Cyclones.

Iowa vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

The Hawkeyes are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Iowa State is 5-3 ATS in their first 8 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Iowa looks to bounce back against after getting blown out by Purdue, while Iowa State looks to build off their latest victory against DePaul.

Give me the Hawkeyes here. Iowa should come with a higher level of intensity after getting destroyed by Purdue. Luckily for Iowa, they don’t have to face Zach Edey in this contest he single handedly dominated Iowa on Monday night. Iowa State is a tough team, especially at home and they have good guard play, however I think Iowa can make enough shots to stay within the number in this one. Starting fast will be key for the Hawkeyes to hopefully quit Hilton Coliseum early. Iowa is the play.

Iowa vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Iowa +7