Iowa State vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Iowa State heads to Norman to face #11 Oklahoma on Saturday night at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Can the Sooners cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Oklahoma prediction.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 11-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-4 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 12-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-5 ATS this season.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Matchup & Betting Odds

741 Iowa State Cyclones (+3) at 742 Oklahoma Sooners (-3); o/u 142.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey was excellent in his club’s 85-70 home win over New Hampshire on Sunday. In that contest, the 6’1” sophomore from Ames, Iowa scored 16 points, doled out 6 assists, grabbed 5 rebounds, snatched 4 steals, and recorded a blocked shot. Lipsey leads Iowa State in scoring with 15.5 points per game this season.

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert also stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday. Against New Hampshire, Gilbert logged a triple-double by racking up 10 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. He also nabbed 4 steals in the victory. Gilbert is second on the Cyclones in scoring this year with 14.4 points per contest.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Sooners forward Jalon Moore had a great game in his club’s 72-56 home win over Monmouth on New Year’s Eve. The 6’7” junior from Birmingham, Alabama put up a stat line of 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 made three-pointers, 2 blocks, and a steal. He shot 8 of 10 from the field and converted both of his free throw tries in the win.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum ran the offense well in his team’s triumph last Sunday. The 6’2” junior had 11 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals to round out a complete statistical night. McCollum is second on the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game in 2023.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma.

The Cyclones are 21-15 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Oklahoma is 14-20 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Oklahoma is 22-26 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since 2021.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Iowa State has quietly built a solid statistical case as one of the best teams in college basketball this season. The Cyclones are second in the country with an average scoring margin of +27.2 points per game. Iowa State ranks fifth in the nation in offensive efficiency and second in the country in defensive efficiency this season. A lot of that production has come against lesser competition, but the Cyclones do have 18+ point wins over DePaul and Iowa this season.

One final number should drive home the case for Iowa State. The Cyclones are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games. They’ve been on a covering streak all season, and I don’t see why that should stop this weekend. I’m on the Cyclones and the points on the road in Norman on Saturday night.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES +3