Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction: Will ISU cover on the road?

Number 10 Iowa State heads to Manhattan to face unranked Kansas State on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 PM ET on CBS. Can the Cyclones cover the 7-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Kansas State prediction.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 15-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Iowa State Cyclones (-7) vs. 616 Kansas State Wildcats (+7); o/u 140.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: CBS

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson was exceptional in his team’s 88-85 double overtime loss to BYU on Tuesday night. The Saint Mary’s transfer recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in 43 minutes of game action. Jefferson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 11 of 13 from the foul line in the loss.

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert did a little bit of everything in his team’s game on Tuesday night. The senior from St. Louis logged 13 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 blocks, 8 steals, and a made three-pointer across 43 minutes. Gilbert is second on the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game this year.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward David N’Guessan posted a double-double in his team’s 54-49 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday. The 6’9” senior registered 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. N’Guessan shot 8 of 10 from the floor in the victory.

Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel also played well in his team’s game on Wednesday. The Michigan transfer accumulated 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. McDaniel is third on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game this season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Cyclones are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Kansas State.

Kansas State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction:

Kansas State has been sneaky-good against the spread this season, despite their 15-15 straight-up record. The Wildcats are 9-5 ATS after a win and 11-5 ATS as an underdog this season. Additionally, Kansas State is 14-5 ATS in conference games and 6-2 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage in 2024-25.

The Wildcats might simply be a bad matchup for the Cyclones. Kansas State went on the road and beat Iowa State 80-61 on February 1st. The Wildcats outrebounded the Cyclones 39-29 in that contest. Kansas State also topped Iowa State in points in the paint 30-22 in that matchup. Kansas State’s size proved to be a problem for Iowa State when these two teams played a month ago. I could see that being the case again on Saturday. I’m taking Kansas State +7 at home on Bovada.lv.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS +7