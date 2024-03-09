Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 6 Iowa State heads to Manhattan to face unranked Kansas State on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Cyclones cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Kansas State prediction.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 24-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-9-1 ATS this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 17-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-15 ATS this season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Matchup & Betting Odds

635 Iowa State Cyclones (-3.5) vs. 636 Kansas State Wildcats (+3.5); o/u 133.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey was terrific in his club’s 68-63 home win over BYU on Wednesday night. In that game, the sophomore from Ames, Iowa recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and an assist. Lipsey shot 7 of 16 from the floor, 3 of 5 from distance, and 2 of 3 from the foul line in the victory.

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones was also crucial to his team’s win on Wednesday night. The Buffalo transfer logged 18 points in 32 minutes off the bench while connecting on 7 of 13 field goal attempts and 3 of 7 three-point tries. Jones is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game this year.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats senior forward Will McNair Jr. registered a double-double in his team’s 90-68 road loss to Kansas on Tuesday. In that game, the 6’11” Philadelphia native poured in 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. McNair even added 2 assists, a block, and a steal for good measure.

Wildcats senior forward David N’Guessan also had a productive night coming off the bench on Tuesday. The 6’9” Dutch national had 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor across 18 minutes against Kansas. N’Guessan is fifth on the team in scoring with 7.6 points per game this year.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Cyclones are 6-2-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Kansas State is 7-9 ATS as the home team this season.

Kansas State is 4-6 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction:

Iowa State is the real deal this season. The Cyclones are only allowing 62.0 points per game this year, which ranks fourth in the nation. Furthermore, Iowa State has been solid against the number all year. The Cyclones are 15-7 ATS as a favorite and 15-7-1 ATS after a win this season. What’s more, Iowa State is 11-5-1 ATS in conference games and 4-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage in 2023-24. The Cyclones have already beaten the Wildcats this season by a score of 78-67 in Ames on January 24th. I see this game playing out in a very similar way. I’m laying the points with Iowa State on the road.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -3.5