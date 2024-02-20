Iowa State vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 10 Iowa State will visit No. 3 Houston on Monday night when the two teams clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the Cougars listed as a 9.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 128.5, what’s the best play when it comes to tonight’s Iowa State vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

881 Iowa State Cyclones (+9.5) at 882 Houston Cougars (-9.5); o/u 128.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Iowa State vs. Houston: Public Bettors Favor Cyclones

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Joens Contributes in the Paint

Robert Jones finished with 12 points (6-7 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday’s 68-59 victory over Cincinnati. Jones was one of four Cyclones in double-figures. He did all of his work in the paint as he shot 85.7% from the floor in hitting all but one of his seven attempts. The big man also led the team with six rebounds. He added at least one steal for the fourth consecutive game. While not typically a key scoring cog for Iowa State, he has seen an uptick in usage over the past four games. He has 30 shot attempts over that stretch, connecting on half of those shots. During that stretch, he’s averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Cryer Propels Houston to Victory

LJ Cryer provided 26 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 82-61 win over Texas. Cryer’s scoring has been inconsistent in Big 12 play, which is best illustrated with his recent performance. Over his last four games, he has knocked down six three-pointers twice but also been shut out from distance twice. Saturday’s outing was a high note, however, as the senior guard posted a season-best scoring total that bumped his season-long average up to 15.3 ppg.

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Cougars are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Cougars are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Cyclones are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

Cyclones are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Cyclones’ last five games overall, is 19-9 in their last 28 road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when they’re listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 9-1 in the Cougars’ last 10 games played on a Monday and is 8-3 in their last 11 games following an ATS win.

Iowa State vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 128.5