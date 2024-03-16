Iowa State vs. Houston Big 12 Finals Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones will face the Houston Cougars in the finals of Big 12 tournament from the T-Mobile Center at 6:00 ET on Saturday evening. The Cougars are listed as 5.0-point favorites, and the total is at 121.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

621 Iowa State Cyclones (+5.5) at 622 Houston Cougars (-5.5); o/u 121.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Iowa State vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State defeated Baylor 76-62 in the semi-finals of the Big 12 tournament on Friday. Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 7 assists. The Cyclones will look to knock off the #1 Houston Cougars on Saturday in the finals of the Big 12 tournament.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston handled Texas Tech 82-59 in the semi-finals of the Big 12 tournament on Friday. L.J. Cryer led the way scoring 20 points on 6/15 from the floor. Unfortunately for Houston, J’Wan Roberts suffered an knee injury against Texas Tech and is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday night.

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Houston is 5-3-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take the Cougars. Houston looks far and away like the best team in the country. Defensively they look like they are playing at another level during this Big 12 tournament and on the offensive end there guards are playing great. Iowa State is a great team, however the Cougars don’t look like anyone will stop them from lifting this trophy.

Iowa State vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Houston -5