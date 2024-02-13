Iowa State vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Bearcats listed as a small home favorite and the total sitting at 135.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Iowa State vs. Cincinnati matchup? Tip-off for this Big 12 clash is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

617 Iowa State Cyclones (+1.5) at 618 Cincinnati Bearcats (-1.5); o/u 135.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: Public Bettors Leaning with Cyclones

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

King Leads Team with 15 Points vs. TCU

Tre King finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday’s 71-59 victory over TCU. King led a trio of Cyclones in double-figures to help spur a large conference road win over the Horned Frogs. It was the second time in conference play he’s reached the 30-minute mark and the third time he’s reached double-figures during that stretch. Over 10 Big 12 games, King is averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals which represent a small dip from his season averages of 9.7, 5.2 and 1.1. However, the biggest drop is from the field, where he’s shooting 51.2% for the season but just 41.1% in Big 12 action.

Newman Posts First Double-Double in Five Years

John Newman finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Saturday’s 67-62 loss to Houston. Saturday marked the first double-double for Newman since 2019 when he was a member of the Clemson Tigers. He also matched a season-high with three assists to complete the solid effort against one of the top defensive teams in the country. Following a rough start to the conference slate, Newman has played very well over the last seven games, contributing 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.7 minutes per contest.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati CBB Betting Trends

Bearcats are 23-11 ATS in their last 34 home games

Cyclones are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Bearcats are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Cyclones are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Bearcats’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games versus an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS win. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Cyclones’ last 11 games as an underdog, is 18-8 in their last 26 road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 18-8 in their last 26 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 135.5