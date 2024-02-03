Iowa State vs. Baylor College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Baylor Bears will host the Iowa State from Foster Pavilion at 8:00 ET on Saturday night. The Bears are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 142.5 points what is the best play from Waco? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Baylor prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

789 Iowa State Cyclones (+4.0) at 790 Baylor Bears (-4.0); o/u 142.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Foster Pavillion, Waco, TX

Iowa State vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State improved to 16-4 after defeating Kansas last Saturday 79-75. Tre King led the Cyclones with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Iowa State will look for their fourth victory in a row as they head to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor improved to 15-5 after a second half comeback against UCF on Wednesday night. Langston Love was excellent off the bench for the Bears scoring 24 points. Baylor looks for a big home victory as they host the Cyclones on Saturday night.

Iowa State vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Baylor is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bears.

Iowa State vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Iowa State looks for their fourth straight victory, while Baylor looks for their second consecutive win.

Take the under. Iowa State is not the same team on the road they don’t shoot nearly as well away from Ames, however defensively they are still strong. The Bears offensively are efficient; however, they play at a slow pace. I see this game turning into a slow-paced game with each and every shot contested on both sides. Under is the play.

Iowa State vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: Under 142.5