Indiana vs. Wisconsin NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Indiana Hoosiers from the Kohl Center at 8:30 ET on Friday night. The Badgers are listed as 11.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 143.5 points, what is the smart play from Madison? Keep reading for our Indiana vs. Wisconsin prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

889 Indiana Hoosiers (+11.0) at 890 Wisconsin Badgers (-11.0); o/u 143.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Hoosiers Notes

Indiana dropped to 12-6 after suffering a home loss to the Purdue Boilermakers 87-66 on Tuesday. Trey Galloway led the Hoosiers in scoring with 17 points on 6/13 from the floor. The Hoosiers will look to bounce back as they head to Madison to face the Badgers.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Wisconsin lost to Penn State on January 16th by a score of 87-83. The loss snapped the Badgers six-game winning streak. Steven Crowl recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Badgers will host IU on Friday night.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Indiana is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Wisconsin is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Badgers.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to bounce back after suffering losses on Tuesday.

Take the Badgers. Indiana has struggled away from Assembly Hall, while the Badgers have been great at home going 9-1 this year. I worry the Hoosiers don’t have the offense to keep up with a Wisconsin team that is sound at every position. This game might be tight at first, but the Badgers pull away late to cover. Lay the number with the Badgers.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: Wisconsin -11